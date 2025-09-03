Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) vs. Avista (NYSE:AVA) Financial Review

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) and Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Avista pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avista pays out 88.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avista has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Avista is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and Avista, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 0 6 4 0 2.40 Avista 1 1 0 0 1.50

Risk & Volatility

Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus price target of $97.22, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Avista has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Avista.

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avista has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Avista shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Avista shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Avista’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 10.96% 8.45% 2.12% Avista 9.13% 6.86% 2.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Avista”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $5.12 billion 2.07 $608.81 million $4.85 18.31 Avista $1.94 billion 1.52 $180.00 million $2.22 16.41

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Avista. Avista is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle West Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Avista on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables. The company also owns and maintains transmission and distribution substations; and owns energy storage facilities. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the supply of electricity to customers in Montana; and wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services in Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, wind, and solar generation facilities. As of December 31, 2023, it supplied retail electric services to approximately 416,000 customers; and retail natural gas services to approximately 381,000 customers. The company also operates five hydroelectric generation facilities with capacity of 102.7 MW; and four diesel generating facilities with a capacity of 107.5 MW. It also engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

