Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.75 and traded as high as C$16.00. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$15.92, with a volume of 34,625 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pizza Pizza Royalty
Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance
Pizza Pizza Royalty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians.
