Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.75 and traded as high as C$16.00. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$15.92, with a volume of 34,625 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.00.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

Pizza Pizza Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.