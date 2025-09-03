Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.94 and traded as high as C$2.36. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 113,634 shares traded.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$263.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.94.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

