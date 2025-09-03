PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.25 Billion Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,594,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,831 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,254,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 868,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $165,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 370.6% in the first quarter. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. now owns 306,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,265,000 after acquiring an additional 241,159 shares during the last quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 100,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 93.8% in the first quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,095,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,473,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

