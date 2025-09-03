Prime Medicine, Inc. $PRME Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 741.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David R. Liu purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,219,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,675,081.20. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 3,030,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,230,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,559,990. This trade represents a 94.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,093,300 shares of company stock worth $10,110,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRME shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Prime Medicine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Read Our Latest Report on PRME

Prime Medicine Trading Down 3.7%

PRME opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.39. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Prime Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.