PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PRCT opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 7.86. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $103.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.03.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at $883,180.87. The trade was a 63.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,750. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,156,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 113.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,598,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,065,000 after acquiring an additional 849,792 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after acquiring an additional 429,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,826,000 after acquiring an additional 115,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after acquiring an additional 81,849 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.