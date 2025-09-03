Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 31st

IREN, Marathon Digital, and Cipher Mining are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue or assets from Bitcoin-related activities, such as mining, exchange services, or blockchain development. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and industry growth without directly holding the cryptocurrency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

