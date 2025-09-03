PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $12.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.4375.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on PubMatic from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

PubMatic Price Performance

PubMatic stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $389.53 million, a P/E ratio of -121.70 and a beta of 1.51.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $55,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 20,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,680.96. The trade was a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $31,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $228,099.44. The trade was a 11.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,564. Insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PubMatic by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PubMatic by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Stories

