PVH Corp. $PVH Position Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in PVH by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PVH by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PVH by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in PVH by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $113.47.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.34%.PVH’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. This trade represents a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesper Andersen bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,649.60. This represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

