Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Q.E.P. Co. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.62 and traded as low as $37.18. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 2,025 shares traded.

Q.E.P. Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.53 million during the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Q.E.P. Announces Dividend

About Q.E.P.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.

