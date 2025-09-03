Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,416 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,892,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 67,127 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,807,000 after purchasing an additional 431,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,859,083.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 470,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,930,170.20. This trade represents a 9.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,405 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.65.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

