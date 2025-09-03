Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in REX American Resources Corporation $REX

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in REX American Resources by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in REX American Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX stock opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. REX American Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41.

REX American Resources last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $158.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

