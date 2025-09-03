Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fox Corporation $FOX

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in FOX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in FOX by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in FOX by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

