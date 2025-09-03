Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $380,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 304.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 332,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250,441 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7,524.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 168,471 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 174,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,003,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock

CYBR opened at $453.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $254.43 and a one year high of $457.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. Baird R W lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.11.

CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

