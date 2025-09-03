Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Independent Bank Corporation $IBCP

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Independent Bank worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 408.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 342.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,202.64. This trade represents a 9.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terance L. Beia bought 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $55,813.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,030.65. This represents a 4.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $684.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.72 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.