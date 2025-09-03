Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $440,000 Stock Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 907.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $301,794.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,957,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,447,613.83. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 63,041 shares of company stock worth $1,724,320 over the last 90 days. 68.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

