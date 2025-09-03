Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Camden National Corporation $CAC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Camden National worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 65.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 15.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAC opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. Camden National Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.23). Camden National had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.77%.The firm had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Camden National to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Camden National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden National has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Camden National

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

