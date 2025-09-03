Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in XPO by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in XPO by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XPO opened at $126.93 on Wednesday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.96.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

