Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $470,000 Position in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of S. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,886,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,886,000 after buying an additional 278,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,231,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SentinelOne Stock Down 6.2%
Shares of S stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.78.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
