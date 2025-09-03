Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Paramount Global $PARA

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,479,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 359,921 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Paramount Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,808,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,842,000 after acquiring an additional 397,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

PARA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.70.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -367.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

