Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $506,000 Position in Heritage Commerce Corp $HTBK

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,876 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Heritage Commerce worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,796,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,142,000 after buying an additional 1,493,857 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $5,222,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 69.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 525,060 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $4,861,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

HTBK opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Commerce

In other Heritage Commerce news, COO Thomas A. Sa acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

