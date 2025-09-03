Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. $ATUS

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,305 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 636,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 145,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Altice USA by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,761,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,947,000 after buying an additional 3,231,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.56. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Altice USA from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

