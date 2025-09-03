Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,120,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,877,000 after purchasing an additional 494,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,965,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,229,000 after purchasing an additional 320,120 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,867,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,778 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,662,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Campbell’s Company has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

