Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $562,000 Stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 92.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1.9% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.50 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.110 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leonardo DRS news, Director Eric Salzman sold 4,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $181,271.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,629.40. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $295,761.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,139.08. This trade represents a 21.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,216 shares of company stock valued at $945,342. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRS

About Leonardo DRS

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.