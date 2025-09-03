Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,023,303. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE BJ opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

