Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in NB Bancorp, Inc. $NBBK

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NB Bancorp worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 116,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 132,130 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NB Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NB Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NBBK stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $753.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 15.86%. Research analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. NB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

