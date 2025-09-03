Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc $MDXG

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,686,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,082,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 238,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 123,205 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,043,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 42,288 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 820,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 425,531 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDXG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.74. MiMedx Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.39.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.79 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 8.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

