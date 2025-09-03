Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $451,000 in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 72.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 32.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNDY opened at $187.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.06. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $166.22 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 253.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.25.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MNDY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.59.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

