Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in AAR Corp. $AIR

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 123,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 61,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Price Performance

Shares of AAR stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.35 and a beta of 1.50. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $86.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.81 million. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,392,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,787.16. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $279,877.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,138.36. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,452 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Wall Street Zen raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAR

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.