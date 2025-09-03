Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Tompkins Financial worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 38.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 66.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

