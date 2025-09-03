Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2,693.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after buying an additional 56,561 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3,508.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $497.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.52 and a 12-month high of $531.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,623,447.20. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,140.52. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

