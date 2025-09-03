Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $1,119,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 19.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 29.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

