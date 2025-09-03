Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $54,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $214,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $8,217,160.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $61,371,954.20. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total transaction of $208,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,286.50. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,923. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

