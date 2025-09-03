Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,843 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,012,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after purchasing an additional 471,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $20,694,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after buying an additional 102,150 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 82,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 77,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

