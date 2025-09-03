Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Orrstown Financial Services Inc $ORRF

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 157,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 0.4%

ORRF stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. Orrstown Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $676.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

