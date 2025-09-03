Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,090 La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 6,396.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LZB shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.23. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $492.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.35%.La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

