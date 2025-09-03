Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Hormel Foods by 183.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Hormel Foods by 34.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hormel Foods Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

