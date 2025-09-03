Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 11,770 Shares of TFS Financial Corporation $TFSL

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 935.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.66%.

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In other news, Director Anthony J. Asher bought 37,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $499,570.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 37,675 shares in the company, valued at $499,570.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $102,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

(Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.