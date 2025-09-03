Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $372.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.98 and a 200 day moving average of $438.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.29.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,830,015.72. This trade represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,337,979.58. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

