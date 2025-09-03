Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 39,703 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,703 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,050,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 20,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $493,202.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,025.05. This trade represents a 80.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $577.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.16. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 366.98% and a negative net margin of 107.66%.The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ANAB. HC Wainwright upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

About AnaptysBio

(Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Read More

