Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,717 Shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania $UVSP

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 15,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 682,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,365,000 after buying an additional 50,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $909.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Announces Dividend

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania news, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,627.75. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

