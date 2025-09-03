Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 473 Shares of Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ringcentral by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,026,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,987,000 after purchasing an additional 512,834 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ringcentral by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,365,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 306,971 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Ringcentral by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 796,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Ringcentral by 42.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 783,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 233,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ringcentral by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after purchasing an additional 107,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ringcentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $75,000.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,953.60. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,358,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 462,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,319.55. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,391 shares of company stock worth $3,095,392. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ringcentral has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

Ringcentral Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of RNG stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Ringcentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

