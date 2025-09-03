Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,046,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 376,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $332.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.32 and a 52-week high of $405.67.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

Lithia Motors declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

