Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation $MBWM

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mercantile Bank worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $797.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.02 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 22.11%. Analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBWM shares. Raymond James Financial raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mercantile Bank from $47.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MBWM

Mercantile Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.