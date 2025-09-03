Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $334.15 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Raiffeisen Bank International AG cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,046,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 56,597 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 5.3% of Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $334,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84,751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Once Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,826,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 12,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,380,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $583,147,000 after buying an additional 339,691 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,801,604 shares of company stock valued at $747,046,639 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $170.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.57. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.