Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 106,682 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF $FVC

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,682 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $233,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ FVC opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.