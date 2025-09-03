Raymond James Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24.1% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 238.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

