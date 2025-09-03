Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust $EVN

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 711,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 40,171 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 64,733 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,758,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

EVN stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

