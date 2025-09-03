Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. $TTGT

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 1,840.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437,899 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TechTarget by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in TechTarget by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 18.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TechTarget by 10.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechTarget

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 8,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $50,669.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,519 shares in the company, valued at $428,398.81. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

TechTarget Price Performance

TechTarget stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 252.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.19 million. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

