Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. $MHF

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 951,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 64.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MHF opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

